Statesville Youth Leadership Class begins eight-month long program

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Iredell-Statesville Schools have announced the 2021-22 Youth Leadership Iredell class.
Youth Leadership Iredell is a program for juniors in the school system. The program provides an opportunity for students from diverse backgrounds who exhibit leadership potential and have risen as leaders within their school and extracurricular setting. Students experience opportunities for personal growth and increased awareness of their community and county.
More than 300 invitations were sent to rising juniors who were in the top 25% in their schools. After a competitive essay and interview process, 45 students were selected. Schools that participate are North Iredell, South Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell high schools, Agriculture & Science Early College, and Crossroads Early College.
“Youth Leadership Iredell is a great opportunity to make new friends from different schools and learn how to work together,” Emelia Klanduch, a student from South Iredell High, said.
An eight-month program, the students meet each month to explore the inner workings of the region’s government, educational system, economic development, service organizations, regional issues, leisure, culture, health services and public safety. Students have the opportunity to learn about and practice skills critical to working with volunteers and groups in the community.
“We want to introduce these students to current leaders and show them that there are many different pathways to leadership within a community. We’re investing in them with hopes they’ll grow in their abilities and become leaders here or wherever they might live,” Shannon Viera, president and CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, said.
The students are encouraged to write an essay titled “This I Believe.” This I Believe Inc. was founded in 2004 as an independent, nonprofit organization that engages youth and adults from all walks of life in writing, sharing and discussing brief essays about the core values that guide their daily lives. The completed essays will be due in January and shared with the community in February.
The first class day took place Sept. 29 with a full day retreat at the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Outdoor Education Center at Jennings Park. Jamyla Jones, a student from West Iredell High, quoted T. Arigo to explain how she felt about the retreat: “The hardest thing to do is leaving your comfort zone. But you have to let go of the life you are familiar with and take the risk to live the life you dream about.”
Youth Leadership Iredell thanked its anonymous sponsor for their years of supporting this program. The program is still seeking class day sponsors; contact the chamber for details.
The members of the Youth Leadership Class of 2021-22 are:
ASEC — Gracie Jordan, Peyton Wood and Zaria Harrell.
Crossroads — Natalie McLean, Eli Abbott, Haley Murdock, Joshua Hager, Benjamin Cowen and Yajat Govardhan.
North Iredell High — Emily Ashley, Elleigh Williams, Mayson Galliher, Graycie Barnett, Trinity Webb, Sydney Templeton, Alleigh Johnson, Tilley Collins, Beckham Tharpe and Walker Adkins.
Statesville High — Jamyiah Logan, Abigail Hager, Juelz Martinez, Tehannah Morrison, Layla Overcash, Kory Smith Jr., Samuel Buckner, Derrick Huynh and Steven Hamby.
West Iredell High — Jamyla Jones, Kennedy Gaudling and Ethan Rockette.
South Iredell High — Jackson Benoit, Alana Driver, Ansleigh Layne, Emily Monaghan, Ranni Yavanamanda, Jadyn Dixon, Leyla Herrera, Sreyan Regunath, Rylyn Reynolds, Shaiyan St. Brice, Emelia Klanduch, Ela Peck and Khushi Patel.