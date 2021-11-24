Statesville Youth Leadership Class begins eight-month long program

“We want to introduce these students to current leaders and show them that there are many different pathways to leadership within a community. We’re investing in them with hopes they’ll grow in their abilities and become leaders here or wherever they might live,” Shannon Viera, president and CEO of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, said.

The students are encouraged to write an essay titled “This I Believe.” This I Believe Inc. was founded in 2004 as an independent, nonprofit organization that engages youth and adults from all walks of life in writing, sharing and discussing brief essays about the core values that guide their daily lives. The completed essays will be due in January and shared with the community in February.

The first class day took place Sept. 29 with a full day retreat at the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Outdoor Education Center at Jennings Park. Jamyla Jones, a student from West Iredell High, quoted T. Arigo to explain how she felt about the retreat: “The hardest thing to do is leaving your comfort zone. But you have to let go of the life you are familiar with and take the risk to live the life you dream about.”

Youth Leadership Iredell thanked its anonymous sponsor for their years of supporting this program. The program is still seeking class day sponsors; contact the chamber for details.