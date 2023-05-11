About the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina

The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina engages more than 115,000 men, women and children annually –

regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the community’s health and well-being and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in communities across seven counties, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver lasting personal and social change.