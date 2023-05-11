The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina (NWNC) has awarded Michael Spencer the Strong Award for his dedication to volunteerism at the Statesville Family YMCA in 2022. Strong Award recipients are selected by personnel from one of 13 YMCA of NWNC branches, including YMCA Camp Hanes and YMCA Youth Development, for their service supporting the branch and its programs.
Using his experience as an executive chef and gardening skills, Spencer created Cultivation Garden, which has grown into an annual educational program at the Statesville YMCA that utilizes community partnerships to address food insecurity. The program provides fresh produce and meals to families, and restorative programming for historically underserved youth. He has also hosted cooking classes for the Y’s after-school program, an annual cooking competition for teens in summer camp that encourages shopping at local farmers markets, and free soup days at several YMCA of NWNC branch locations.
Spencer is also leading efforts to create a garden at the Statesville Y. In 2023, he hopes to offer support to all YMCA of NWNC gardens, helping address food insecurity and make a difference through fresh and local food.
“Our volunteers play a crucial role in the Y’s ability to provide transformative change to our communities as their efforts maximize our impact,” said Statesville Y Executive Director Blake Blakely. “We are so grateful for Michael’s continual support of the Y and its investment in our community as we work together to help all people reach their God-given potential in spirit, mind and body.”