Statesville YMCA receives grant to create outdoor art exhibit
Statesville YMCA receives grant to create outdoor art exhibit

031222-srl-news-ymca-p1.jpg

On the front row, from left, are Lindsey Manning and Lillian Raprager; back row, from left, are Delanna Jordan and Amiyah Bolder. Not pictured is Samantha Hill. These Mitchell College students/alumni have received a wooden canvas and paint supplies, courtesy of Speedball Art Products, to create the colorful messages that will be featured in the outdoor art exhibit, “Growing a Positive Voice,” at the Statesville Family YMCA Learning Garden. They will be compensated for their talents by the Grassroots Art Grant.

The Cultivation Garden Program at the Statesville Family YMCA has been awarded the Grassroots Art Program Grant for 2022. This grant will be used to partner with Mitchell Community College students to create an outdoor art exhibit, titled “Growing a Positive Voice.”

The “Growing a Positive Voice” exhibit will feature colorfully painted, uplifting messages designed to empower the YMCA community to enjoy outdoor space while cultivating perspectives of kindness toward themselves and others. This artful combination of word and image displayed in a growing garden setting, make the values of kindness come alive.

The “Growing a Positive Voice” exhibit will host a public showing Monday, June 13, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive. For more details, contact Melinda Spencer at m.spencer@ymcanwnc.org.

