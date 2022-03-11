Statesville YMCA receives grant to create outdoor art exhibit

The Cultivation Garden Program at the Statesville Family YMCA has been awarded the Grassroots Art Program Grant for 2022. This grant will be used to partner with Mitchell Community College students to create an outdoor art exhibit, titled “Growing a Positive Voice.”

The “Growing a Positive Voice” exhibit will feature colorfully painted, uplifting messages designed to empower the YMCA community to enjoy outdoor space while cultivating perspectives of kindness toward themselves and others. This artful combination of word and image displayed in a growing garden setting, make the values of kindness come alive.

The “Growing a Positive Voice” exhibit will host a public showing Monday, June 13, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive. For more details, contact Melinda Spencer at m.spencer@ymcanwnc.org.