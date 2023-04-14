During the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s April meeting, club members and guests assembled painted mini flowerpots filled with fun flowers to be delivered to Maple Leaf Assisted Living on GFWC Federation Day (April 24).

Also, during the meeting rocks were painted with inspirational words and designs for the Kindness Rock Garden in Pecan Park in downtown Statesville.

The April project was collecting early-reader books and comfort critters, which are small-medium sized stuffed animals, for children who receive services through the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

The club is currently taking orders for “Blooms for a Cause” annual geranium sale. The club will host its annual geranium yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. in Statesville.

These North Carolina geraniums will be available in: pink, pink flame, salmon, white and white/pink splash for $6 per plant or $38 or a flat (8 plants per flat, mixed colors qualify). There will also be hanging baskets (pink, red or white) for $25 each.

Ordering is available by contacting geranium sale chair, Sandra Landry by calling or texting 704-775-2109 or by email at stlmadison@yahoo.com.

On the day of the sale there also will be local artist-painted clay flower pots for sale ranging from $30 to $45 each.

Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the historic Statesville Woman’s Club clubhouse.

The next club meeting will be May 4 at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a “college shower” for the club’s Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship winner, North Iredell High School senior Trinity Webb. Webb is from Harmony and is the daughter of Marcus and Jennifer Webb. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend.

For information on the club or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, call membership chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.