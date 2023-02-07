During the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s February meeting welcomed guest speaker Dr. Lisa Mozer of the Up Wind Project.

Author of “Peer Support Workbook & Journal for Wellness” Mozer shared the importance of activity and addressing self-care routines that help to increase emotional intelligence and proven wellness practices.

Her current project is working with the Statesville City Council in the planning for Statesville to adopt a Black Historic District. The five key places include the Green Street Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Church, former residence of Mrs. and Dr. Holliday, Billingsley Academy and Morningside School.

Members brought canned goods, shelf-stable food products, paper products and hygiene products for the Epiphany food collection that was January’s project focus and donated to Yokefellow Ministries.

Club President Dana White presented membership recognition of two “Special Gems” within the club and for January and February. The “Gem of the Month” was Lee Ann Sherrill and “Hidden Gem” was Shelley Arthur.

The project focus for February is the “Love Your Valentine” Bake Sale, with proceeds to help the club Clubhouse Capital Campaign Fundraiser. The sale will take place at the Historic Clubhouse on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The proceeds from this sale go to the Clubhouse Capital Campaign Fund. This campaign is for the preservation of the clubhouse located at 515 W. End Ave.

The club will host a Coffee & Conversation social get-together on Feb. 21 at Panera Bread on Glenway Drive in Statesville from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the club.

The next club meeting will be held on March 2 and will be about Friends of the Library 100th anniversary, with guest speakers Local History Librarian Joel Reese and Lisa McBane. The meeting will be held at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and there will be a time of social fellowship at 11:30 a.m. and meeting at noon. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend. The project focus for March will be Read Across America.

The club is currently taking orders for “Blooms for a Cause” the General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club annual Geranium Sale, which will be held on April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

These North Carolina geraniums will be available in bi-color cherry, double salmon with variegated leaf, orange, pink, pink flame, red, red with variegated leaf, salmon, white and white/pink splash for $6 per plant or $38 for a flat (eight plants per flat, mixed colors qualify). There will also be hanging baskets (pink, pink splash, red or white) for $25 each.

Ordering and is available by contacting Geranium Sale Chair Sandra Landry by calling or texting 704-775-2109 or by email at stlmadison@yahoo.com for more information.

Proceeds will benefit those in need through club and community projects.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.