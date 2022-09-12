Statesville Women's Club donates items to Red Cart Project

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with guest speaker Maura Ciasulli, N.B. Mills Elementary School guidance counselor. She gave statistics showing how much the school has improved in several areas of growth. She also mentioned there have been less discipline issues. She presented several ways in which the club could help the students.

At the meeting, members brought feminine hygiene products for the Red Cart Project that’s promoted by The Kindness Closet based out of Mooresville and the United Way of Iredell County to help end period poverty among middle school and high school students in the Iredell-Statesville School System. Luanne Luby, vice chair of The Kindness Closet, was in attendance to pick up the donation.

The club will host a coffee and conversation social get-together on Thursday at Lake Mountain Coffee in downtown Statesville from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the club.

A major club upcoming fundraiser is in honor of the historic clubhouse turning 95 years old. An Afternoon Tea at “The Clubhouse” Preservation Fundraiser will be held on Nov. 5-6 from 2-4 p.m. each day. There will be a chance to experience culinary delights, music and more with gluten free and vegetarian options available. Tickets $60 per person and all proceeds will be directed to the Statesville Woman’s Club Capital Campaign Fund. The original Historic Clubhouse was built in 1927, and the present one was rebuilt in 1928 after a fire and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. During the Downtown Art Crawl on Friday, the club will have a table set up at 104 W. Broad St., (formerly Clock World) to sell tickets.

The club will host a blood drive on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The next club meeting will be held on Oct. 6 with special motivational speaker Tyronna Hooker, who will be speaking about “Women Making a Difference.” The meeting will be held at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and there will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. The club has also updated its website to www.statesvillewomansclub.org.