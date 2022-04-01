Statesville Woman's Club works on Read Across America project

For the 12th year the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club worked on a Read Across America project in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

For a decade, the club held a Read Across America celebration partnering with Cloverleaf Elementary School under the co-leadership of club members Kim Mulrey and Barb Thorson.

The event included local community leaders, volunteers and club members as readers. The 10-year celebration culminated with an assembly featuring Sir Purr, mascot of the Carolina Panthers football team. Due to COVID-19, club members have prepared literacy kits for Iredell-Statesville Schools students for the past two years.

This year members put together literacy kits for 27 kindergarten through second graders in Iredell-Statesville Schools Virtual Academy. Each kit contained a hardback copy of Dr. Seuss’ "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish," school supplies, bookmarker and numerous educational activity sheets. Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James read the book to the students via Facebook Live. In spite of COVID-19, a few club members were able to read to local school children in person.