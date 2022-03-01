 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Woman's Club will host program on Crosby Scholars
Statesville Woman's Club will host program on Crosby Scholars

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina Statesville Women’s Club’s next meeting will be held at noon Thursday.

The guest speaker will be Suzanne Wegman, director of Crosby Scholars. There will be an activity of writing notes of encouragement and congratulations to graduating seniors participating in the program.

There also will be a time of social fellowship at 11:30 a.m.

For information on renting the group’s clubhouse for a meeting or event, call Pat Smith, clubhouse events and rental chair, at 980-829-3779.

For details on joining the club, call membership chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. For information about the club, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208.

Related to this story

