Statesville Woman's Club to host summer rock painting

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club will hold a Summer Rock Painting at the clubhouse on Monday from 5:15-6:45 p.m. to paint kindness rocks. While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to sip cool beverages and learn more about the club. For more information, contact Club Project Coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.