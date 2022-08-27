 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Woman's Club to host summer rock painting

2022 GFWC OF NC SWC Rock Garden_IMG_0531_B.jpg

Kindness rocks in the garden at Pecan Park that members of the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club have painted.

 Photo used with permission

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club will hold a Summer Rock Painting at the clubhouse on Monday from 5:15-6:45 p.m. to paint kindness rocks. While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to sip cool beverages and learn more about the club. For more information, contact Club Project Coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.

