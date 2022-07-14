 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Woman's Club to host summer rock painting

Kindness rocks in the garden at Pecan Park were painted by members of the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club will hold a summer rock painting at its clubhouse from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday to paint kindness rocks. While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to sip cool beverages and learn more about the club. Invite a friend and join us for the relaxing event. For information, call the project coordinator, Stephanie Gill, at 704-657-5008. For information about the club or about renting its clubhouse for a meeting or event, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208. For information on joining the club, call the membership chair, Stephanie Gill, at 704-657-5008.

