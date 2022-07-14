The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club will hold a summer rock painting at its clubhouse from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday to paint kindness rocks. While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to sip cool beverages and learn more about the club. Invite a friend and join us for the relaxing event. For information, call the project coordinator, Stephanie Gill, at 704-657-5008. For information about the club or about renting its clubhouse for a meeting or event, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208. For information on joining the club, call the membership chair, Stephanie Gill, at 704-657-5008.
Statesville Woman's Club to host summer rock painting
Special to the Record
& Landmark
