Statesville Woman's Club to host 'Love Your Valentine' Bake Sale

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s next club meeting will be held on Thursday, featuring guest speaker Dr. Lisa Mozer of the UpWind Project. The meeting will be held at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and there will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend.

“Love Your Valentine” Bake Sale will take place at the Historic Clubhouse from Feb. 11-13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The proceeds from this sale go to the Clubhouse Capital Campaign Fund. This campaign is for the preservation of the clubhouse located at 515 W. End Ave. The sale will include lemon bars, ultimate brownies, cherry almond cheesecakes, Oreo cheesecakes, chocolate love mini bundt, full-size chocolate love bundt, full-size buttered rum bundt, strawberry shortcake cupcakes, chocolate whoopie pies, chocolate-dipped strawberries, coconut praline candy heart and cupid crunch toffee. If you want to donate sweets to those in need, you can purchase a “LOVE package” which will be given to Fifth Street Ministries. Pre-orders items can be made with club members or through the club website at www.statesvillewomansclub.org before Feb. 6.