Statesville Woman's Club to hold 'Holiday Cheer Giveaway'

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club is holding a “Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing” 2021 which includes three separate drawings of: spirits cooler (an RTIC cooler and it’s full of top shelf spirits); wine basket (a wine basket full of gourmet wines and accoutrements); and Statesville Eats (a dining tour for two of local Statesville eateries plus a two night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Statesville in a deluxe king room).

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five (must be 21 or older to purchase tickets). You do not have to be present to win and the drawings will be held Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live via the club’s Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/statesvillewomansclub. Tickets can be purchased from club members or through the club’s Facebook event page.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the local McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program which aides homeless Iredell-Statesville School students. For more information, contact the club at 704-761-8208 or Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com. The GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Club officials expressed appreciation to he Angel sponsor, DENSO Manufacturing and all the other sponsors for making this donation possible.