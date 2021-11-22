Statesville Woman's Club to hold 'Holiday Cheer Giveaway'

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club is holding a “Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing” 2021 which includes three separate drawings of: spirits cooler (an RTIC cooler and it’s full of top shelf spirits); wine basket (a wine basket full of gourmet wines and accoutrements); and Statesville Eats (a dining tour for two of local Statesville eateries plus a two night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Statesville in a deluxe king room).
Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five (must be 21 or older to purchase tickets). You do not have to be present to win and the drawings will be held Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live via the club’s Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/statesvillewomansclub. Tickets can be purchased from club members or through the club’s Facebook event page.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the local McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program which aides homeless Iredell-Statesville School students. For more information, contact the club at 704-761-8208 or Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com. The GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Club officials expressed appreciation to he Angel sponsor, DENSO Manufacturing and all the other sponsors for making this donation possible.
The next club meeting will be the December luncheon Dec. 2 at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. There will be a time of fellowship at 11:30 a.m., special performance by Betty’s School of Dance at 11:45 a.m. and meal at 12:15 p.m. Reservations must be made by Nov. at 6 p.m. The meal is $16. Call club second vice president Wanda Rushton at 704-450-4122 to reserve a seat. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend.
The club will hold a Holiday Sip and Paint at the clubhouse on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. to paint kindness rocks. For more information, call club project coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.
For information on renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, call clubhouse events/rental chair Pat Smith at 980-829-3779. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, call membership chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. Additional inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208.