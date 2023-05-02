The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s next meeting will be on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. Attendees will enjoy a “College Shower” for the club’s Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship winner, North Iredell High School senior Trinity Webb. Webb is from Harmony and the daughter of Marcus and Jennifer Webb. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend.
For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman's Club's Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208.