Statesville Woman's Club provides literacy kits in honor of Read Across America

For the 11th year, the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club worked on a Read Across America project in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

This year members put together literacy kits for 48 first graders at four Iredell-Statesville Schools including Celeste Henkel, Cloverleaf, Third Creek and NB Mills Elementary schools. In each kit, there was a hardback copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham” book, bookmarker, pencil, green playdough, a folder of literacy activity sheets and a tissue box covered with Dr. Seuss illustrations to serve as dice for a game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former White House aide and Statesville native Brian Summers also helped with the project by securing $250 in donations to purchase the “Green Eggs and Ham” books that were included in the literacy kits. He also read the book by posting it to YouTube. The link of Brian Summers (Green Eggs and Ham) – Youtube is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDroNweOA0M and was also provided with the activity sheets.

The club also shared a kit with Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James.

“The whole project turned out to be a wonderful way to pay tribute to Dr. Seuss and Read Across America,” said Jennifer Griffith, president of GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club.