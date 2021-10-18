 Skip to main content
Statesville Woman's Club presents proceeds from annual geranium sale
Statesville Woman's Club presents proceeds from annual geranium sale

From left are Dana White, GFWC of N.C. Statesville Woman’s Club president; Susan Tolle, Central Piedmont Chapter of Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention; Leigh Ann Darty, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County — Rainbow Kidz director; Amy Fuhrman, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County director of development and outreach; NaKayla Griffin, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Piedmont — Statesville director of operations; and Shelley Arthur, GFWC of N.C. Statesville Woman’s Club first vice president chairperson.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club held its Oct. 7 meeting at its historic clubhouse.

During the meeting, the club presented the proceeds from the annual geranium sale to three organizations — the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Piedmont of Statesville; Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County and Rainbow Kidz; and the Central Piedmont Chapter of Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention.

The guest speaker was Susan Tolle, of the Central Piedmont Chapter of Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention. Suicide numbers have come down, she said, and North Carolina’s numbers have decreased for three years in a row.

The next club meeting will be Nov. 4 and will be a planning meeting for future projects. There will be a social fellowship at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at noon.

For information on renting the GFWC of N.C. Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse, call Pat Smith, clubhouse events and rental chair, at 980-829-3779. For details on joining the club, call membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. For other inquiries, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208.

