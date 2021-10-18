Statesville Woman's Club presents proceeds from annual geranium sale

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club held its Oct. 7 meeting at its historic clubhouse.

During the meeting, the club presented the proceeds from the annual geranium sale to three organizations — the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Piedmont of Statesville; Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County and Rainbow Kidz; and the Central Piedmont Chapter of Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention.

The guest speaker was Susan Tolle, of the Central Piedmont Chapter of Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention. Suicide numbers have come down, she said, and North Carolina’s numbers have decreased for three years in a row.

The next club meeting will be Nov. 4 and will be a planning meeting for future projects. There will be a social fellowship at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at noon.

For information on renting the GFWC of N.C. Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse, call Pat Smith, clubhouse events and rental chair, at 980-829-3779. For details on joining the club, call membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. For other inquiries, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208.