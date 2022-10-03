Statesville Woman's Club meeting to feature Tyronna Hooker

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s next club meeting will be held on Thursday with special motivational speaker, Tyronna Hooker, who will be speaking about “Women Making a Difference.” The meeting will be held at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and there will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.

The project focus for October is contributions to Bella’s Backpacks. The backpacks consist of comfort items for children who go through the Dove House. Items needed include small blankets, journals, coloring books and colored pencils. Items need to be brought to the clubhouse at either the meeting or on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. when the backpacks will be assembled.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. The club has also updated their website to www.statesvillewomansclub.org.