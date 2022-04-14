Statesville Woman's Club learns about housing authority programs

At the April meeting of the General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club welcomed two of its newer members as guest speakers. Andrea Britton-Sawyers, resident services grant programs manager and HUD-certified housing counselor for Statesville Housing Authority and Iredell-Statesville Community Enrichment Corp., and Maggie Wells, the authority's Resident Opportunities Self-Sufficiency Service coordinator.

Britton-Sawyers and Wells shared that the authority was established in Iredell County in 1968, and its motto is “Building Community Bridges Through Partnerships.” In addition to public housing, they also help people receive assistance for housing choice vouchers; help collaborate between public agencies and private organizations to provide support services so individuals can be self-sufficient; and promote fair housing. They’re also working to educate the public away from stereotypes about Section Eight housing. Instead, with education, time and hard work, people can earn the housing choice voucher that can eventually lead to home ownership. The authority was recently able to help 29 people secure houses of their own.

The club is taking orders for the “Blooms for a Cause” annual geranium sale that will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. Geraniums are still available in pink, salmon, violet and white for $5 per plant or $36 for an eight-plant flat (mixed colors qualify). There also will be hanging baskets in white for $20 each. Geraniums can be ordered in advance by calling the geranium sale chair, Frankie, at 704-873-5023. Proceeds will benefit those in need through club and community projects.

The club will host a Coffee & Conversation social get-together from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Panera Bread, 964 Glenway Drive, Statesville. Anyone interested in learning more about the club is welcome.

The next club meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 5. Attendees will enjoy a “college shower” for the club’s Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship winner, Natalie Bridgman, a West Iredell High School senior.

For information about the club or renting the clubhouse for a meeting or event, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208. For information on joining the club, call Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.