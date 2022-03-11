Statesville Woman's Club learns about Crosby Scholars; plans geranium sale

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its March meeting at the historic clubhouse with guest speaker Suzanne Wegmiller, executive director of Crosby Scholars. She shared that the program was started in 2015 as a free college prep program.

Club members also wrote notes of encouragement and congratulations to graduating seniors who participate in the Crosby Scholars program.

The club is currently taking orders for the “Blooms for a Cause” annual geranium sale that will be held April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Early ordering is encouraged in order to get color preferences. Some geraniums may be available the day of the sale. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. This event will also be a drive-thru and pick-up or by delivery drop off.

These North Carolina geraniums are available in: pink, red, salmon, violet and white for $5 per plant or $36 for a flat (eight plants per flat, mixed colors qualify). There will also be hanging baskets (pink, red or white) for $20 each.