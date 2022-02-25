Statesville Woman's Club 'Laundry Love' collection helps homeless students

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held a “Laundry Love” collection of quarters and laundry supplies to help during laundry day for the local McKinney Vento Homeless Education Program, which helps homeless Iredell-Statesville School students.

The donation included $258 worth of quarters, which was divided into 43 individual monetary bags. During the recent laundry day that was held, six families were able to participate to have their laundry cost covered. This was for 26 wash loads for $91 and 30 dry loads for $30 and total of $121 spent and $137 for a future laundry day.