Statesville Woman's Club installs new officers

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently installed new officers at the Thursday meeting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Special guests were welcomed and recognized including GFWC-NC District II President Denise Icenhour, past presidents in attendance, Fran Baker, Joanna Gaither, Linda Lavinder, Sandra Ball Poole and Pat Smith. Past President Janet Hall was unable to attend.
President Jennifer Griffith presented a brief summary of the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club year-end report recapping club projects participated in the community, national and international causes.
GFWC-NC President Crystal O’Neal was the installing officer and used sunflowers as her basis for installing the officers. Officers installed were: Dana White, president; Shelley Arthur, first vice president chairperson; Jennifer Griffith and Stephanie Gill, first vice president committee; Deena Chambers, first vice president assistant; Wanda Rushton, second vice president; Beth Webb, secretary; Sandra Landry, treasurer; Pat Smith, parliamentarian; Susie Byrd, chaplain; and Jennifer Griffith, immediate past president.
Newly installed GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club President White then gave her presidential address based on her theme “Step Up, Reach Out and Empower the World.”
The club’s 2021-22 yearbook was dedicated in honor of Griffith for her ability to “... led with flexibility, good judgement and humor. Despite a pandemic, her optimism and patience never failed ...” After the presentation club members received their copies.
The next club meeting will be held Oct. 7 with guest speaker Susan Tolle, a former field advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The meeting will be held on the front lawn of the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and guests are asked to bring lawn chairs. There will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m.
For information on renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, call clubhouse events/rental chair, Pat Smith, at 980-829-3779. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, call Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. Additional club inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com.