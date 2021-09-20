Statesville Woman's Club installs new officers

The club’s 2021-22 yearbook was dedicated in honor of Griffith for her ability to “... led with flexibility, good judgement and humor. Despite a pandemic, her optimism and patience never failed ...” After the presentation club members received their copies.

The next club meeting will be held Oct. 7 with guest speaker Susan Tolle, a former field advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The meeting will be held on the front lawn of the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and guests are asked to bring lawn chairs. There will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m.

For information on renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, call clubhouse events/rental chair, Pat Smith, at 980-829-3779. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, call Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008. Additional club inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com.