At their May meeting, of the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club presented their Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship winner, Trinity Webb, with a “College Shower.” She is a senior at North Iredell High School and will be attending Mitchell Community College for two years before transferring to Western Carolina University. She is the daughter of Marcus and Jennifer Webb. At the shower she was joined by her parents and sister, Ella Webb.

The club will hold its next meeting on June 1 at the historic clubhouse located at 515 W. End Ave. This will be the last meeting before summer break and will be a fiscal year-end meeting and installation of officers. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments at 11:30 a.m. and meeting will start at noon.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.