Statesville Woman's Club holds 'college shower', volunteers to help Rainbow Kidz
Statesville Woman's Club holds 'college shower', volunteers to help Rainbow Kidz

At its May meeting, the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club presented its Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship and District II winner, Emily Myers, with a “college shower.”

She is a senior at North Iredell High School and will attend Wingate University in the fall, enrolling in its pre-pharmacy program. She is the daughter of Dewayne and Kelli Myers of Statesville. At the shower, she was joined by her mother.

Club members also recently volunteered at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County to prepare giveaway bags for the annual Timmy Belcher Memorial Ride & Run sponsored by Rainbow Kidz.

Members of the club painted rocks during the April meeting and were recently added to the Kindness Rock Garden at Pecan Park in Downtown Statesville

The club will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. June 3, starting with a time of fellowship and refreshments.

For information on renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman's Clubhouse for a meeting or event, call Dedie Dooley, building and grounds chair, at 704-902-7754. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman's Club, call Membership Chair Deena Chambers at 704-876-1848

