The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club (SWC) recently their September meeting at Forest Park Presbyterian Church.

Club Historian and Past President Linda Lavinder was the guest speaker and spoke about the history of GFWC, GFWC of NC and SWC. She discussed how projects start at the national level and filter through the state, district and to the local club. She then described how the community service programs were started as departments that specialized into different interests such as arts; environment; education and libraries; health and wellness; and Civic engagement and outreach.

Although divided into different groups, members still come together to support club projects. It was with the interest of getting a library started in Statesville in the early 1920s that became one of the main building blocks of how the SWC began. In the club’s early history, the club provided a night school at the clubhouse for girls who wanted to finish their education but needed to work during regular school hours. The club works to strengthen citizenship, reduce crime and bring awareness to domestic violence issues. During the Great Depression the club offered the kitchen to be used as public cannery and started a hot soup lunch program in the public schools with the canned food donated to the clubhouse. One of the greatest efforts that took place in the clubhouse was selling war bonds, which were used to help purchase several carrier ships.

The club will be hosting a fundraising event Taste of Iredell on Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the Historic Clubhouse located at 515 W. End Ave. in Statesville. This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap of Homelessness“ with event proceeds being split between The Bridge Academy of the Statesville YMCA and the SWC historic clubhouse capital campaign.

The tickets for this indoor/outdoor event will be limited to 150. Admission ticket of $50 includes sample size portions of appetizers, main dishes, desserts and brews from more than a dozen local restaurants and caterers, with one complimentary alcoholic beverage. Tea, water, additional coffee stations and a cash bar will be available. The event will also feature South Iredell High School Honors Strings, directed by Leslie Overcash.

A cooler with Top Shelf Spirits Giveaway Drawing will also take place. Tickets are $5 each, $20 for five or $35 for 10 (must be 21 or older to purchase tickets). The drawing will be held at Taste of Iredell. There is no need to be present to win. Proceeds from the giveaway drawing will also be split between The Bridge Academy of the Statesville YMCA and the SWC historic clubhouse capital campaign.

Tickets for both Taste of Iredell and cooler with Top Shelf Spirits Giveaway Drawing may be purchased from club members or by visiting the club website at www.statesvillewomansclub.org.

For information about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, email the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. Also, be sure to like and follow the club on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club,