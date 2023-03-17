During the March meeting, General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s welcomed guest speaker Local History Librarian Joel Reese from the Iredell County Public Library. He discussed the 100-year anniversary of the Iredell County Library and the ties that it shares with the Woman’s Club.

This included how the GFWC-NC drew the attention of first club president Mrs. B.F. (Mary Alice) Long. Long held the first club meeting in her home in 1920 and a week later was helping to establish the charter of the Statesville Woman’s Club. The club goal was of opening the first library in town and the Woman’s Club library was started with members donating their time by working to stack the shelves and then eventually donating it to the city in 1928.

Reese shared that almost all libraries in North Carolina were started by woman’s clubs. He added, “you’re standing on the high heels of giants and show the path of how to get things done.”

Club President Dana White presented membership recognition of a “Special Gem” within the club and for March. The “Hidden Gem” was Deena Chambers.

The March project was Read Across America with members reading at local elementary schools. A new collection project for the club is “Comfort Critters” which is gathering small stuffed animals for children who go through the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center..

The club will host a “Wine & Design With a Purpose” on March 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Historic Clubhouse, located at 515 W. End Ave. Flower pots will be painted and then filled with fun flowers to be delivered to a local assisted care community on GFWC Federation Day (April 24). All club members and guests are invited to join in this hands-on project. For more information, contact Club Project Coordinator Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.

The next club meeting will be held April 6 at the historic clubhouse and there will be a time of social fellowship at 11:30 a.m. and meeting at noon. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend. The project focus for April will be to paint kindness rocks for the Rock Garden at Pecan Park.

The club is currently taking orders for “Blooms for a Cause” the General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club Annual Geranium Sale will be held on April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

These North Carolina geraniums will be available in bi-color cherry, orange, pink, pink flame, red, salmon, white, and white/pink splash for $6 per plant or $38 for a flat (eight plants per flat, mixed colors qualify). There will also be hanging baskets (pink, pink splash, red or white) for $25 each.

Ordering is available by calling or texting Geranium Sale Chair Sandra Landry at 704-775-2109 or by email at stlmadison@yahoo.com for more information.

Proceeds will benefit those in need through club and community projects.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Gill at 704-657-5008.