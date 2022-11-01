Statesville Woman's Club fundraiser to help with renovations to clubhouse

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of NC (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club has a long history in Statesville. The Statesville Woman’s Club (SWC) was organized in 1920 and incorporated in 1927. The same year the SWC was incorporated, they purchased the house on 515 W. End Ave. to function as its clubhouse, with a formal opening on Sept. 13, 1927.

Six months later, in February 1928, the clubhouse was almost completely burned down. With great fortitude and determination, the women of the SWC had the house rebuilt in the summer of 1928 and held their first meeting in the present clubhouse in December 1928.

The SWC historic clubhouse has been Statesville’s house in many ways. For 95 years, the Statesville Woman’s Clubhouse has been a hub for cultural, educational and political growth and enlightenment for the communities the SWC serves. How many of you or your families attended wedding, receptions, showers, political forums, poetry readings or book clubs at the SWC Clubhouse?

Did you know that the plans for the Statesville public library took place in the meeting room of the clubhouse? Or that during the Great Depression, the clubhouse’s kitchen was opened up to the women of the community as a public cannery? The club women worked with the Welfare Department to start a hot soup lunch program in the public schools with the canned food donated to the clubhouse. Further, sewing rooms were established to make garments for needy children in the schools from donated materials.

During World War II, the clubhouse became a site for collection of many needed items for the war effort, including metal, hosiery and comfort items for the soldiers. Additionally, the club women worked closely with the American Red Cross to utilize the clubhouse effectively. It was used to host classes for home nurses and make surgical gowns One of the greatest efforts that took place in the clubhouse was selling war bonds, which were used to help purchase several carrier ships.

In 1955, the Golden Age Club was established for senior citizens in Iredell County. At 130 strong, in 1962, the SWC hosted the Golden Age Club’s meetings at the clubhouse, served refreshments, provided transportation and hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. The National Recreation Association recognized the SWC for its work with senior citizens in the community.

Throughout its history, the SWC has also been involved in international issues which included collecting and mending 240 pounds of used clothing for European refugees and sponsoring a public presentation by the Head of Women’s Affairs of the Israeli Embassy.

In modern times, the clubhouse continues to be a central meeting place for its club women for planning and implementing community projects and several different fundraisers to support many area charities. The Mardi Bra Parties for My Sister’s House collected hundreds of women’s undergarments. During the pandemic, the Holiday Cheer drawing raised thousands of dollars for the McKinney Vento Homeless Education Program.

Sponsorship has been a large part of the history of the SWC. As part of the education and arts departments, the SWC provided scholarships to nursing and art students at Mitchell Community College. A GFWC International project that the SWC participated in was Success for Survivors, which is a scholarship to assist domestic violence survivors attend college. The clubhouse has been used as the base for the SWC’s Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship, a GFWC-NC initiative, providing a 1,000 scholarship to the student’s college of choice. The SWC set up a night school at the clubhouse for girls who wanted to finish their education but needed to work during regular school hours.

The SWC initiates projects and holds fundraisers for the benefit of the community, but in keeping with the founder’s mission of the betterment of Iredell County, they cannot use money raised in those ways to repair and update the property. Therefore, over the years, they have been placing bandage on the “Grand Ol’ Lady,” as they lovingly refer to the clubhouse. Through grants, rentals and a carefully planned five-year capital campaign, the SWC hopes to fund immediate needs and provide for worry-free upkeep well into the future of the club.

In honor of the historic clubhouse turning 95 years old, the SWC will be host An Afternoon Tea at “The Clubhouse” Preservation Fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. each day. There will be a chance to experience culinary delights, music and more with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Tickets are $60 per person or a table of eight may be reserved for $480. All proceeds will be directed to the Statesville Woman’s Club Capital Campaign Fund.

The Capital Campaign Fund will help revive and protect the “Grand Ol’ Lady.” Anyone who has ever owned an older home or business will understand the challenge of keeping such a structure in good working order. The years certainly take their toll on aged plumbing, HVAC systems and rooftops!

The Statesville Woman’s Club invites the public to join them for An Afternoon Tea at “the Clubhouse” Preservation Fundraiser. In addition to enjoying an afternoon of delightful treats, there are sponsorship opportunities available, including, not limited to, being a member of the Circle of Grand Sponsors at a $1,000 level. Anyone who joins the Circle of Grand Sponsors will receive a complimentary one-day rental at the beautiful, historic clubhouse, valued at $45. For information about sponsorship, contact Dana White at 704-641-8199 or swcwhite424@aol.com.

If you would like more information about the club or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club for your meeting or event, inquiries may be directed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.

For tickets for the Afternoon Tea, contact White at the previously provided number or email address. The club has also updated their website to www.statesvillewomansclub.org.