 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville Woman's Club donates more than 1K items to Yokefellow Ministry
0 comments
top story

Statesville Woman's Club donates more than 1K items to Yokefellow Ministry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GFWC OF NC SWC YOKEFELLOW DONATION 2021_IMG_7737_B.jpg

Those shown with the club’s donation, from left, are Jennifer Griffith, president of GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club; Neil Furr, director of Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville; and Dana White, first vice president of GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LEE ANN SHERRILL

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the month of December 2020, the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club participated in a reverse Advent Calendar collecting food items to help restock the food bank at Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville.

Members were able to collect more than 1,000 items, an equivalent of four of Yokefellow’s collection barrels, according to Neil Furr, Director of Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville. A box decorating contest also took place with club member Beth Webb winning for her stylish food box snowman.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert