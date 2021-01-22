Statesville Woman's Club donates more than 1K items to Yokefellow Ministry

During the month of December 2020, the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club participated in a reverse Advent Calendar collecting food items to help restock the food bank at Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville.

Members were able to collect more than 1,000 items, an equivalent of four of Yokefellow’s collection barrels, according to Neil Furr, Director of Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville. A box decorating contest also took place with club member Beth Webb winning for her stylish food box snowman.