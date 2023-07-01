The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club Summer Project is currently having a Back To School Supply Collection through July 31.

The items will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Piedmont – Statesville. A drop off box is located at the Historic Clubhouse, located at 515 W.. End Ave., Statesville.

Types of items needed: pencils, ink pens, coloring pencils, crayons, color markers, watercolor paint set, construction paper, subject notebooks, loose leaf notebook paper, rulers, scissors, glue sticks, tissues and hand sanitizer.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Committee member Joanna Gaither at 704-873-2684.