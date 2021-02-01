 Skip to main content
Statesville Woman's Club accepting orders for gernanim sale
4-14 Woman'sClubGeraniums-02.JPG

The Statesville Woman's Club is holding its annual geranium sale.

 RECORD & LANDMARK FILE PHOTO

The GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club is hosting its annual geranium sale this year but with changes due to COVID-19.

The club will be pre-selling the geraniums.

The cost is $5 per plant or $36 for a flat, which consists of eight plants. Hanging baskets are available for $20 each and are available in red only.

The geraniums are available in coral, pink, purple, red and white.

Early ordering is encouraged in order to assure color preferences.

The sale date is April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the clubhouse, 515 W. End Ave.

Ordering and delivery are available by contacting Frankie at 704-873-5023.

