Statesville woman wins $100K Powerball prize in NC lottery

RALEIGH – Tamathea Bustle of Statesville used her own set of numbers to win a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“I was excited when I found out,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Bustle purchased her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the May 19 drawing to win her $50,000. Bustle’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was in shock, I thought I was looking at it wrong,” recalled Bustle. “It didn’t seem real!”

Bustle claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

A $1 million prize also won in the May 19 drawing remains unclaimed. The lucky ticket was purchased at Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Steward Street in Coats. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.