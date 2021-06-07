 Skip to main content
Statesville woman wins $100K Powerball prize in NC lottery
Statesville woman wins $100K Powerball prize in NC lottery

RALEIGH – Tamathea Bustle of Statesville used her own set of numbers to win a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“I was excited when I found out,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Bustle purchased her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the May 19 drawing to win her $50,000. Bustle’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

“I was in shock, I thought I was looking at it wrong,” recalled Bustle. “It didn’t seem real!”

Bustle claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

A $1 million prize also won in the May 19 drawing remains unclaimed. The lucky ticket was purchased at Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Steward Street in Coats. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. 

Someone in Florida won Saturday’s $285.6 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot resets at $20 million as an annuity prize or $13.8 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

Draw games such as Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $10.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

