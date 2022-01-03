Statesville woman, teen killed in crash Monday morning

A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.

Brandy Renee Redmon, 41, and a passenger in her vehicle, Kenyon Marquize Dulin, 16, also of Statesville, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 8:25 a.m., said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Swagger said the driver of the second vehicle, Roxann Constransitch, 46, of Mount Holly, was seriously injured and was transported to a trauma center via Iredell EMS.

He said Redmon was driving a 2007 Infiniti G35, traveling west on Taylorsville Highway. The Infiniti, Swagger said, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2002 International box truck, driven by Constransitch.

The initial investigation, Swagger said, indicates the Infiniti was exceeding a safe speed for the wet road conditions and that it also had unsafe tires. Both appear to be contributing circumstances in the crash, he said.

The road was closed for about three hours due to the investigation.