During July, the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club summer project was a Back to School supply collection for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Piedmont – Statesville. Shown from left are: Melicia Oglesby, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Piedmont, Statesville Elementary-High School programs director; Shelley Arthur, GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club first vice president; and Clarissa Young, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Piedmont-Statesville executive director.