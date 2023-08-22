During July, the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club Summer Project was a Back to School supply collection for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Piedmont – Statesville. Toter LLC in Statesville donated a bin for the project. It was overflowing with much needed supplies which the community generously supported.
For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact membership committee member Joanna Gaither at 704-873-2684.