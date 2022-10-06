Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road

A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon.

Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4 p.m.

Swagger said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and then crossed the centerline. He said the car ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.

Swagger said Teasley was not wearing a seat belt and the initial investigation indicates she was exceeding the posted speed limit, which was a factor in the crash.

West Iredell Fire Department, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded to the wreck.