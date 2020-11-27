Statesville woman killed in I-40 crash

A Statesville woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving ran off the road on Interstate 40 Thursday night and struck a tree.

Joanna Leigh Durham, 49, of Statesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the 146 mile marker Thursday, said First Sgt. Rusty Jones of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

A passenger in her vehicle, Mario Hernandez, 33, was injured and transported initially to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Health. Jones said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Jones said Durham was operating a Kia sport utility vehicle and was traveling east on I-40. The SUV ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, he said.

Durham was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said, but indications are that Hernandez was wearing his seat belt.

The wreck happened around 6:33 p.m. and closed the interstate while emergency crews and the investigation was ongoing.

West Iredell and Monticello fire departments, along with Iredell EMS and the Iredell County Rescue Squad all responded to the wreck.