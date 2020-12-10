Statesville woman injured in early morning fire

A woman was transported to the hpsiptial after being injured in an early morning fire on Spearpoint Lane in Statesville.
Assistant Fire Marshal Shannon Goodman said that the fire began around 1 a.m. Thursday. The woman wasn’t able to exit her home and received unspecified injuries from the fire. She was initally taken to Iredell Memorial before being airlifted to another hospital.
West Iredell, Monticello, and Stony Point fire departments responded to the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
