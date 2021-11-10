Statesville woman enjoys art of quilting

While quilting began many years ago and has served multiple purposes, including providing warmth and comfort, preserving memories and decorating one’s home, the art of handmade quilts is unfortunately waning.
However, Phyllis Bailey of Statesville is working hard to keep the art of quilting alive.
“I gravitated to it because it was something I wanted to learn,” Bailey said.
But others don’t know how and don’t know what’s involved in quilting.
Bailey began to sew when she was involved in 4-H and continued taking some sewing and craft classes later in life. But her interest in quilting began after she had finished college and moved back to Statesville, she noted.
“I got involved in it when I returned here in 1984,” Bailey said, “and I’ve been seriously doing it for the last 25 years, I would say.”
Born in Statesville and living close to the family home today, Bailey went to school at Unity High School on Salisbury Road. She continued her education at Livingstone College in Salisbury where she earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry and mathematics.
Afterward, she went to New York to work for Bayer Aspirin as a chemist but decided she wanted to work for the state of New York where she was employed for about 15 years, she shared. During that time, Bailey said she went part time to the State University of New York at Albany and earned her master’s degree in public administration in 1981 and then in 1984 moved back to Statesville. She began her career at Mitchell Community College as an administrative assistant to the president, and, in 1996 she joined the faculty teaching developmental math until she retired in 2009.
It was at Mitchell College where Bailey began learning about quilting. She took a beginning class in the continuing education program. She and a friend also attended classes at Rene’s Quilt Shop in Mooresville, which is now closed. At the shop, they took two classes, one night per week, while still working at the college.
“I learned a lot of basic things from her,” Bailey said.
After she retired from the college, Bailey said she joined a church group, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where a group of women over 75 who were experienced in quilting, gathered to make quilts to donate to a rehab facility in Lenoir.
“Every year, they would take them 10 to 12 quilts, so I got practice doing that,” Bailey commented. “These ladies were from the old school. They were used to doing it, and they would make me take my stitches out if they were too big. They were good teachers.”
Bailey said she knows how to do quilting by hand and on a sewing machine. Now, she usually sews the quilt tops by machine.
“It’s a convenience thing,” she said.
Asked how long it usually takes to complete a quilt, she said it varies depending on the pattern, and that many people don’t realize all that is involved in making quilts. There are multiple steps, ranging from choosing a pattern and making sure you have all the equipment and materials to cutting the tops, putting them together and stitching them, binding the edges, then stitching them and basting the batting and backing layers and then adding the quilting stitches.
While there are many steps to making a quilt, it’s an art she enjoys doing.
“As far as the actual work, I enjoy learning how to do different patterns and how to be precise. I can look at a quilt and tell when it’s hand-quilted,” Bailey said as she pointed out a quilt that revealing those tiny precise stitches.
She noted that she also “enjoys picking out the fabric that I want to put together for it to show up and be pretty.”
Bailey has lots of special quilts to show for her years of quilting, probably around 20. Asked which her favorite was, she said with a smile that she had a few, “but as far as my favorite quilt, I don’t know.”
One quilt that was special to her was made in 1890 and was a gift to her. She noted she used to stop by the couple’s house on Sundays and check on them, and one day while making that stop, she was presented with the quilt.
Other special quilts include two that had photos of her family, one from her maternal side and the other from her paternal side; a quilt of pictures of family who has served in the military; and one titled “The Underground Railroad,” which “includes pictures of symbols they claim that Harriet Tubman used when she was helping slaves escape from the South to the North.” That quilt, Bailey said, took many hours to make and has been shown in Winston-Salem.
Her quilts have also been displayed at fairs, where they’ve won ribbons, in quilt shows and at the Hiddenite Center. And she’s planning a quilt show of her own to let people see her collection of quilts. This event is Sunday at her home, 846 Bailey Farm Road, Statesville. Her quilts will be on display in the yard; however, in the event of rain, it will be rescheduled. Everyone that would like to see the quilts are invited to drop by from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and walk around to view the display.
Bailey noted that in addition to quilts, she has made other quilted items, including wall hangings and table runners. Her sewing room also has the equipment necessary to make lap quilts, and there are feed sacks of varying designs on hand for additional sewing projects once she decides what she wants to make.
While Bailey has been honing her skills for years, she said that she “is still learning” and would encourage others to learn the art “because it’s dying.”
In addition to quilting, Bailey said her interests extend to doing presentations on Black history and researching ancestry and various aspects of Iredell County, including churches, schools and health care, and has added learning about photography to her list of special pursuits.