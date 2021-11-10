Statesville woman enjoys art of quilting

While there are many steps to making a quilt, it’s an art she enjoys doing.

“As far as the actual work, I enjoy learning how to do different patterns and how to be precise. I can look at a quilt and tell when it’s hand-quilted,” Bailey said as she pointed out a quilt that revealing those tiny precise stitches.

She noted that she also “enjoys picking out the fabric that I want to put together for it to show up and be pretty.”

Bailey has lots of special quilts to show for her years of quilting, probably around 20. Asked which her favorite was, she said with a smile that she had a few, “but as far as my favorite quilt, I don’t know.”

One quilt that was special to her was made in 1890 and was a gift to her. She noted she used to stop by the couple’s house on Sundays and check on them, and one day while making that stop, she was presented with the quilt.