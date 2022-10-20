Statesville woman dies in Wilkes County crash

A Statesville woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after a car wreck in Wilkes County.

Barbara Houser Bellamy, 74, was reported missing by her family and a Silver Alert was issued.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, in a news release, said troopers in Wilkes County responded to a crash on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. A 2003 Lexus RX300 was traveling north, crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left, Swagger said. The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned.

Swagger said the Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons after Bellamy was last seen in Statesville on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the initial investigation indicates the crash happened sometime overnight, and the vehicle wasn’t spotted until Wednesday morning. Troopers said someone clearing an area near power lines spotted the overturned SUV and notified authorities.