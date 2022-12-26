Statesville woman dies in crash on Garden Valley Road

A 26-year-old Statesville woman was found dead inside a vehicle after it ran off the road and became submerged in the South Yadkin River.

Sequoia Chamon Cotton was found Saturday, but it is believed the crash occurred on Thursday, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Swagger said troopers were called to the area of Garden Valley Road around 3:10 p.m. Saturday. A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight was traveling north on Garden Valley Road and crossed the centerline, Swagger said. It ran off the road to the left, struck a bridge railing and overturned, becoming submerged in the river, he said.

Cotton was not restrained by a seatbelt and the preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor, Swagger said.