Statesville woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-77
A woman struck by a vehicle on Sunday was initially reported to be in stable condition but her condition worsened overnight and she died at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center overnight, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Amari Janae Wilson, 20, of Statesville, was struck by a vehicle Sunday on Interstate 77 North near the 38 mile marker.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said, in a news release, that Wilson was in a vehicle with another person and got into an argument. The vehicle stopped partially in the roadway and Wilson got out and attempted to cross the travel lanes of I-77, he said.

The driver who struck Wilson stopped and called 911, the highway patrol reported.

