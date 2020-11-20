 Skip to main content
Statesville woman charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties
A Statesville woman is facing felony charges of statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Katherine Rose Stewart, 27, of Brawley Park Drive, Statesville, was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and received a $75,000 bond from a magistrate.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed Nov. 8 concerning a possible sexual assault on a juvenile.

Detective Sgt. Jason Lowrance of the Special Victims Unit investigated the report. The juvenile was interviewed at the Dove House Child Advocacy Center and gave important information, Campbell said.

Based on evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, Lowrance obtained the warrants for Stewart’s arrest and she was taken into custody Friday.

Stewart has no listed previous criminal record.

image002.jpg

Katherine Rose Stewart

 Jason Lowrance
