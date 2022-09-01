Statesville woman charged with providing drugs to inmates

Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates.
Caroline Nicole Lyon, 29, of Statesville, was charged with felony providing drugs to inmates and a magistrate set bond at $10,000. Lyon, said Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman, was a correctional officer and employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
He said her arrest came at the end of a lengthy investigation involving sheriff’s office detectives and the NCDOC.
He said Lyon provided suboxone and synthetic marijuana (known as K2) to inmates.
This investigation is continuing.