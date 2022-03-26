 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville woman charged in Friday shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Sharon Imes Murdock, 49, of Statesville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said a man, whose name has not been released, was shot in the shoulder at Murdock’s home in the 1700 block of Williams Road around 2 p.m. Friday. The man was transported via Iredell EMS to a regional hospital.

Campbell said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. Murdock was charged around 5 p.m. Friday.

Due to the domestic nature, Murdock was ordered held without bond for 48 hours.

032722-srl-news-shooting-p1.jpg

Murdock
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert