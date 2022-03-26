Statesville woman charged in Friday shooting

A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Sharon Imes Murdock, 49, of Statesville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said a man, whose name has not been released, was shot in the shoulder at Murdock’s home in the 1700 block of Williams Road around 2 p.m. Friday. The man was transported via Iredell EMS to a regional hospital.

Campbell said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. Murdock was charged around 5 p.m. Friday.

Due to the domestic nature, Murdock was ordered held without bond for 48 hours.