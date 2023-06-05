A Statesville woman was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a wreck that claimed the life of an 18-year-old skateboarder in April.

Shirley Jean Lyalls, 67, was also charged with failure to reduce speed.

Billy Jude McAlpin, of Statesville, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding a skateboard around 6 a.m. on April 15 on Davie Avenue near the intersection with Ramsey Court.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said its traffic unit investigated the wreck and presented the information to the district attorney’s office. On June 2, the two charges were filed against Lyalls.

Police said Lyalls and McAlpin were traveling west on Davie Avenue and Lyalls’ 2003 Dodge Dakota truck hit McAlpin from behind. Life-saving efforts were attempted but McAlpin was pronounced dead on the scene.