Statesville woman arrested on felony drug charges

A traffic stop led to a woman being arrested on felony charges last month, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.

Brandy Marie Dawn Black, 27, of Statesville was pulled over in a Jeep Liberty east of Statesville, the sheriff's office said Monday in a news release.

Deputy Chasey Caul approached the Jeep and spoke with Black, and Deputy Nathan Hodges arrived a short time later to assist. Hodges' canine, Levi, indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

A search of the vehicle found heroin, methamphetamine, dosage units of diazepam and alprazolam, and several items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said in the release.

Black was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. She was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance (diazepam and alprazolam), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $10,000.