Statesville woman arrested on felony charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop by a Troutman police officer led to felony charges against a Statesville woman.

Megan Celena Partlow, 40, of Windsor Lane, was charged with identity theft, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $45,000.

In a news release, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said that Officer Clark Dotson stopped a vehicle on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. on Charlotte Highway at Appliance Avenue.

Dotson spoke to the driver, identified as Partlow, and she handed him a Tennessee driver’s license belonging to a 23-year-old woman, Watson said.

Dotson continued his investigation and discovered Partlow had several outstanding warrants for her arrest, Watson said. Sgt. Jamie Benge arrived to assist and the two officers spotted narcotic paraphernalia in her vehicle and a subsequent search led to the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and a large number of syringes, Watson said.