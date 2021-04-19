Statesville woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop yielded crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Teresa Kiser Forrest, 59, of Porter Road, was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II (hydrocodone), felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of Schedule I (ecstasy), felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI (marijuana wax) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

Campbell said Deputy C.S. Little with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a vehicle Sunday at the intersection of Tomlin Mill and Lentz roads for a traffic violation.

As Little spoke with the driver, Forrest, Deputy Nathan Hodges walked his K-9, Levi, around the vehicle and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, Campbell said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 3.6 grams of crystal meth, packaged consistent with individual sale, Campbell said. Deputies also found 12 dosage units of hydrocodone, two dosage units of ecstasy (MDMA), marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Forrest’s history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.