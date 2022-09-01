Statesville woman accused of stealing semi, second truck

A complaint about reckless driving involving a semi resulted in the arrest of a Statesville woman for stealing the truck, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Samantha Ann Kesler, 37, of South Center Street, now faces several felony charges including two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and larceny of a firearm. She was also charged with misdemeanor counts of damage to property, assault with a deadly weapon, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving. A magistrate set bond at $53,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Codey Moncus took a report on Monday from the Home Run Market at 583 Turnersburg Highway concerning the theft of a semi-truck with a trailer. Witnesses at the store said the truck was seen traveling on Jane Sowers Road.

Deputies responded to the area but were unable to find the truck.

Later that day, deputies received a call about a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner on River Hill Road. They received information that the vehicle had been stolen from the 700 block of River Hill Road.

Sgt. Leo Hayes spotted the truck at River Hill Road and Mocksville Highway and noted it was being operated in an erratic manner, Campbell said. Hayes tried to stop the vehicle but it continued on Mocksville Highway, he said. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped on Sain Road.

Kesler was identified as the driver, Campbell said, and evidence indicated she broke into a vehicle in an attempt to steal it and then broke into a garage and took a set of truck keys that she used to steal the truck she was driving when captured. Campbell said the owner of the truck tried to stop her but she drove toward the victim in an aggressive manner. He said the victim was able to get out of the way and was not hit.

The tractor-trailer and the second stolen vehicle were returned to their owners, Campbell said. The value of the stolen items was $34,500.

Kesler’s history includes misdemeanor charges of larceny, prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in a passenger area of a motor vehicle, shoplifting by concealment, resisting a public officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree trespassing.