Statesville woman accused of stealing more than $3,500 worth of jewelry
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Jennie Marie Hedrick, 56, of Scotts Creek Road, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with eight counts of felony larceny by an employee and two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

While the arrest came this month, Hedrick is accused of stealing and selling various amounts of jewelry since May.

The sheriff office received a report on Sept. 7 and Detective John Adams was assigned to the case. Campbell said Adams interviewed co-workers and witnesses from the business. Evidence was obtained showing several pieces of jewelry had been stolen from the store and investigators found additional evidence showing Hedrick had been selling various amounts of jewelry to businesses in Statesville and Salisbury from May through September, Campbell said.

It was confirmed the pieces were the ones stolen from the business and the amount of jewelry recovered, and returned to the original business was in excess of $3,500, Campbell said.

Deputies with the Warrant Division located Hedrick and arrested her.  

 Ben Gibson

