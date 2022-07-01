Statesville well-represented at Miss North Carolina competition

Statesville was well represented this past weekend as Kayla Wright, the reigning Miss Statesville, and Carrie Rader, Statesville’s Outstanding Teen, competed in the state program in High Point held June 23-25.

The purpose of the event is to select a representative from local winners across the state to represent North Carolina in this years upcoming Miss America Pageant and the America’s Outstanding Teen Competition.

Contestants in the Miss division are judged on preparing a Social Impact Initiative, talent performance and Red Carpet look, as well as a private judges’ interview.

Wright’s Social Impact Initiative is L.I.A.R. — Love Isn’t a Reason. Promoting Sexual Assault Awareness in Relationships.

It resonates strongly with her based on a previous personal experience.

She performed a lyrical dance in the talent competition to “I Believe” by Fantasia.

Wright is the daughter of Pam York and Steve Wright.

Carrie Rader competed in the Outstanding Teen Division, where she was among the Top 10 semifinalists on the final night.

The teen contestants are judged using the following criteria.

Lifestyle and fitness, talent, and evening wear combined with an onstage question.

In the talent competition she performed a vocal rendition of “Listen” from “Dreamgirls.”

At only 13 years old, Carrie was one of the youngest contestants in the pageant.

She is the daughter of Drs. Del Rader and Rachel Rader.

The eventual winner for Miss North Carolina, Karolyn Martin, Miss Metrolina. She will represent North Carolina at the annual Miss America Pageant later this year at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The winner for the Outstanding Teen division was Kerrigan Brown representing Zebulon.

She will compete for America’s Outstanding Teen in Dallas, Texas in August.