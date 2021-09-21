Statesville Water Resources Department receives state award

Statesville Water Treatment facility can raise a glass and have a toast in its own honor, hopefully with a glass of water, after the city of Statesville has received N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award by the N.C. Division of Water Resources.

Statesville’s Water Treatment facility is one of 64 plants in the state that received this honor, which is part of an effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harry Hull, Statesville’s Water Plant supervisor, was presented with the recognition during Monday’s city council meeting.

While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, Statesville and the other recipients met performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards. In 2020, nearly 2.5 million North Carolina residents were served by these award-winning plants.

The award focuses on turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.

According to Hull, the city’s plant has been “doing very well in maintaining filter turbidity results well under the required measure 100% of the time. Our team works hard to keep our water quality in the city as high as possible.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.