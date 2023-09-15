One person was injured when a car struck a building on Glenway Drive in Statesville on Wednesday.

Statesville police responded to the scene where a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze had struck the Verizon building and was completely inside the structure.

The vehicle was being driven by an 81-year-old female with an 85-year-old male passenger. Neither were hurt, but a Verizon employee who was present near the point of impact was transported to the Iredell Memorial Hospital’s emergency room due to minor injuries suffered from flying debris, police said in a news release.

Statesville Fire-Rescue conducted an investigation to ensure the structural integrity of the building remained intact and helped remove the vehicle from inside the structure.

At the time of this report, no charges are being sought in connection with the incident.